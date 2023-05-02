Three Valley school districts — Danville, Line Mountain and Warrior Run — were each awarded $75,000 on Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to help enable their students to enroll in dual credit programs.
The three districts were among 100 overall awarded by PDE, as part of a $5.7 million grant funding across the commonwealth.
“Dual credit programs help high school students get a jump start on their postsecondary coursework, build their confidence, and set them up for future success,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By expanding dual credit opportunities, we will help more students access these programs, and become exposed to new opportunities.”
Dual credit programs improve student outcomes by helping learners prepare for college. The programs enable students to take college courses and earn credits for both high school and college. Dual credit offerings improve academic achievement, high school graduation rates, college enrollment, and college completion rates.
Awardees will use the grant funding to create or expand equitable and innovative dual credit opportunities for all secondary school students, including students experiencing educational instability, students enrolled in career and technical education programs, low-income students, and historically underserved student groups.
— RICK DANDES