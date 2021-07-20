Mifflinburg's state championship softball team is going into prime time as it moves closer to a possible berth in the Little League World Series.
The 13-player squad managed by Heath Stewart will practice under the lights tonight before heading north to Bristol, Connecticut, for the start of the Major Division Softball Little League East Regional this weekend.
Ten squads will compete at the East Regional. Since Little League is limiting its World Series' this summer to American teams only, the top two teams from the East Regional will advance. Mifflinburg would need to win at least three games to clinch a berth in the World Series, scheduled for Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, N.C.
Mifflinburg will take on Warwick, Rhode Island, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be aired online on ESPN+.
The state title for the softball team, coupled with a deep run by Mifflinburg's 8-10 Baseball team has the borough talking, Mayor David Cooney said Tuesday.
"We have Little League fever," he said. "Everyone is excited and there is a buzz around town. The nice thing now is since they are all-star teams, people from other towns are pulling for our kids as well."
When the team arrived home Sunday evening after a 3-2 win in the state final outside of Philadelphia, they were greeted with a fire truck parade through town.
"In fact, it was an extended ride for the state champions," Cooney said.
"Everyone in town is very excited," said Stewart, manager of the state champions. "The community has really rallied around us and the support has been incredible. Everyone is so encouraging."
Win or lose, Mifflinburg will be back under the lights in its second game. A win against Rhode Island on Saturday night and Mifflinburg would face either Connecticut, New Jersey or Delaware at 7 p.m. Monday. With a loss on Saturday, Mifflinburg would need to win a 7 p.m. game Sunday against either New York or Vermont to remain alive.
To prepare, the team is scheduled to practice at night tonight to get accustomed to playing at night, Stewart said. The team has to be in Connecticut for the start of the tournament on Friday afternoon.
"We wanted to make sure we got at least one practice under the lights," Stewart said, noting many of the team's players were at field hockey camp this week after winning the title on Sunday. "Some of the things are different, picking up a flyball, even the pitching."
Mifflinburg went 4-0 at states, capping the run to the state crown with a 3-2 win over St. Mary's. Along the way, the squad also picked up a pair of two-run wins. In two meetings against St. Mary's, Mifflinburg allowed two runs; St. Mary's scored 22 runs in its other two games.
It was a tournament win two years in the making. Two years ago, at the 8-10 state tournament, most of the players on this roster went 2-2, falling short of the state title. Stewart said the team had their sights set on making a repeat trip to states a year ago, but COVID wiped out all international tournaments.
"It was all they talked about last year, getting back to states and finishing better than fourth," Stewart said. "They were really bummed when everything got canceled. But this group likes to work. They have been willing to do whatever it takes to get here."