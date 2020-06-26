Pennsylvania had 600 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, the largest total in more than two weeks, and Pennsylvania health officials are looking closely at areas where infection rates and deaths are ticking back up, threatening to turn back progress against the pandemic, the state's health secretary said Friday.
The rise may be attributable to the gradual reopening that has been taking place in Pennsylvania, as well as more extensive testing, Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“We are doing quote-unquote a deep dive into all of the counties that have had increases,” Levine said, warning that “community spread” is occurring in some parts of Pennsylvania.
There were six new cases in the Valley: Four in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Union counties according to the state Department of Health.
Statewide, new case counts grew by 30 percent and the percentage of positive tests also ticked up in the last seven days, compared with the previous seven-day period, according to state data.
The Health Department announced 600 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, the state's highest one-day total reported since June 13. That brings Pennsylvania’s total to more than 84,000 confirmed cases — eighth-highest among states, according to federal data — and, including 22 additional deaths, reported Friday, 6,579 deaths since March.
Also Friday, 11 counties moved to the green phase, the least-restrictive phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's three-step stoplight-colored pandemic reopening plan. The changes encompass millions of people in the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem, Erie, Scranton, Lancaster and Reading, as well as Philadelphia's heavily populated suburbs.
In the meantime, Wolf has tried to stress in recent days that he has ordered all businesses to require employees and customers to wear masks
Cases are on the rise in Allegheny County, which reported 61 new confirmed infections Friday, its second-highest reported daily total of new cases. The county's case counts and percentage of positive tests both more than tripled in the last seven days, compared with the previous seven-day period, according to state data reported Friday.
In Philadelphia, health officials said Friday they are not meeting the target reductions in new infections to move next week as planned to the green phase.
As a result, they warned that they may have to postpone that step, thus keeping more restrictions in place on businesses that can open, as well as capacity and the size of public gatherings. The city announced a mandatory mask order for both indoor and outdoor spaces for those in contact with someone they don't live with.
Meanwhile, Wolf's administration said Friday it will allow Lebanon County, the 67th and final county, to move from the yellow phase to the less-restrictive green phase in one week. The county's case counts and percentage of positive tests both declined in the last seven days, compared with the previous seven-day period.
At UPMC in Pittsburgh, Dr. Donald Yealy, the senior medical director and chair of emergency medicine, said in an interview Friday that, even with an uptick in cases in the area, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus or in the intensive care unit is lower than it was in April.
There were 675 patients hospitalized statewide on Friday, down 28 from Thursday, while 125 patients are on ventilators.
Yealy said he didn’t know why, but said that looking just at the number of cases does not tell the entire story.
“It's an important part of it, nobody's denying that, but what’s important is also how many people are having severe illnesses, what's happening to them and are we are identifying who has it," Yealy said.
There have now been 508 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 288 in Northumberland County, 90 in Union, 69 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
There are also two new cases at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County, according to the state. There have now been 42 confirmed cases among residents and five among workers at 2 facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
Approximately 6,395 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
New visitation policy
Evangelical Community Hospital has updated its visitation policy. Effective Monday all non-COVID-19 inpatients will be permitted two designated support persons during their stay in the hospital. Inpatient units include Acute Rehabilitation, Intensive Care, Step Down, Orthopaedics, and Surgical.
The two designated support persons can only visit the patient one at a time. The support person not visiting with the patient must remain in the Donehower-Eisenhauer Lobby or outside the facility.
All support persons will be issued “visitor” wristbands that must be displayed to staff each time they enter the facility. In addition, they must be screened daily.
No visitors will be permitted for inpatients who are diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.
The visitation restrictions for the Emergency Department, end-of-life situations, The Family Place, outpatient testing/appointments, outpatient surgeries/procedures, and Pediatrics remain in place.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.