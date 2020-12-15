HARRISBURG — With much of Pennsylvania’s first week of COVID-19 shipments expected to arrive after the state’s first major snowstorm of the year, the Wolf administration stressed Tuesday that they will be making the adjustments needed to make sure the doses arrive safely.
Nine hospitals in the state have already received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to give to front-line health care workers.
Evangelical Community Hospital received its first wave of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday. Patient-facing employees will begin receiving the doses today and throughout the remainder of the weekend.
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital received doses of the initial shipment on Tuesday as well. Company officials said eligible employees would receive vaccinations within 24 hours.
More vaccine doses from this initial shipment are expected to arrive at Geisinger Medical Center later this week, with the same plans to begin vaccinating eligible employees within 24 hours of arrival.
The state is scheduled to distribute 97,500 doses of vaccine to 87 hospitals across 66 counties in the first week, with another 13,650 doses heading to Philadelphia.
“The hope is we can have 500,000 doses of vaccine before the end of December, maybe more, maybe less,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
“Seven or eight” hospitals are expected to get their vaccine deliveries on Wednesday, said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. That means roughly 70 hospitals are scheduled to receive vaccine doses after the storm — which is expected to drop at least 6-12 inches or more of snow across much of the state — hits.
State officials said it’s not clear how many vaccine deliveries will be scheduled for Thursday.
“That remains fluid at this time,” said Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Department of Health.
Wolf said state officials have not yet made any move to redirect vaccine doses away from hospitals that could be hit by heavy snow to provide doses to parts of the state that may get less severe snowfall.
Padfield said state officials will make moves, like restricting who’s allowed on the roads, to make it easier for snowplows to clear roads and limit the likelihood that there are massive pile-ups that would close interstates and other major roads for prolonged periods of time.
“The goal is to make sure there is no vaccine that is unusable and make sure it all gets to the endpoint,” Padfield said.
He said that by coordinating between agencies — PEMA, the state police, the Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission — the state can advise shippers on how to best move the vaccine doses once the snow starts to fly.
“We have the best read on road conditions,” he said.
Wolf and other state officials urged motorists to stay off the road Wednesday evening, overnight and into Thursday, if possible, to keep traffic to a minimum.
“One positive in the pandemic world” is that more workers have become more comfortable working remotely from home, said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula.
Seven hospitals got their vaccine deliveries on Tuesday, including Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Lewistown, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Each day, hospitals will be shipped vaccine directly from Pfizer and will begin administering it to health care workers at the hospital,” Levine said. “The 87 hospitals receiving shipments this week enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. The federal government has determined the amount of vaccine and when the vaccine is distributed,” she said.