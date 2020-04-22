One resident of a Northumberland County nursing or personal care home is being treated for COVID-19, according to data released by the state Department of Health, but county officials said they are not privy to the information.
There are no cases reported in homes located in Montour, Snyder or Union counties. The statewide data shows that 396 facilities across Pennsylvania have positive cases with 5,026 patients, 572 employees and 796 deaths.
"We don't know who it is or where it is," said Area Agency on Aging Director Karen Leonovich. "The state is not mandated to report it to us, so we don't know who it is."
Neither Northumberland County Emergency Management Director Steve Jeffery nor Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano were aware of the case. Leonovich said they are acting as if there's a concern in every facility.
"We use our own protective equipment, we are limiting our visits to these facilities," said Leonovich. "We practice universal precautions whenever we go."
Sen. Bob Casey this week said the Trump administration will release the names of nursing homes across the nation that have COVID-19 cases, according to Sen. Bob Casey.
Casey, the ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, secured a commitment by the Trump Administration to publicly release the names of nursing homes across the country that have cases of COVID-19 according to a press release from Casey's office. Earlier this month, the senators sent a letter to the administration urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to release the information publicly.
"If I was a family member of someone in that facility, I would want to know," said Leonovich. "I would want to know that my loved one is safe, and what precautions are being taken, but you also have HIPAA and confidentiality concerns."
Schiccatano said the county has not yet signed a non-disclosure agreement with the state Health Department to obtain specific information regarding residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. He has a conference call meeting with neighboring county leaders at 1 p.m. and will make a decision after that.
Schiccatano and Jeffery previously said the information would only be provided to the 911 center so first responders would be notified of possible infections.