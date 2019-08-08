HARRISBURG — Older and at-risk Pennsylvanians will be able to access affordable, healthy local food more easily with a new app announced by the state government.
The FMNP app — an online application for the Women Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs — will help eligible Pennsylvanians find fresh, locally grown produce at participating farmers markets across the commonwealth. The app is available in the Apple App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android.
Once loaded on a phone, users can either enable their location services on the phone or manually enter a location (city, town, zip code) to find participating markets or farm stands nearby. The app will show the market location, address, directions, phone number and hours.
To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by Dec. 31, 2019 and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $23,107 per year for a single person or $31,284 for a household of two. Eligible seniors can contact their local Area Agency on Aging for information on the program and times and locations of voucher distributions. Women and children ages 1-4 who are participating in WIC are eligible to receive vouchers under the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Vouchers are provided at quarterly WIC clinic visits.
— THE DAILY ITEM