HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday released its guidance for schools reopening, acknowledging the importance of getting kids back into the classrooms while also warning the state could close schools again if the public health situation deteriorates.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said “everyone agrees” that reopening schools would be the best outcome but any decision about reopening or closing schools will be based on the circumstances facing state and local officials.
As the DOH rolled out is guidance, the head of the state teachers union announced that he’s calling on the governor to produce a backup plan in case schools must close.
“It is absolutely essential that every public school entity in Pennsylvania is prepared to deliver online instruction. School entities that have not already developed plans for online instruction must immediately create them,” Rich Askey, the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association said in a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, released by the union on Thursday. “So, I ask that you use your executive authority to direct school entities to work with their local education associations and develop thorough, complete and well-reasoned online instruction models.”
Askey said that teachers want to return to school but many of them are worried about how safe they’ll be in school.
“Unfortunately, an increasing number of Pennsylvania educators and parents are concerned that reopening schools for in-person instruction poses significant health risks that, in the current environment, may be impossible to completely prevent.”
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education and the governor and the administration will do everything we need to do to protect public health,” Levine said, adding that broad public use of face mask and social-distancing will be important to control the spread of the virus. “What we need to do now is to do our part so hopefully we’re not in that position so schools can safely reopen in the fall,” she said.
State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said that the state has been making decisions based on the research and available data and it will continue to do so in the coming weeks.
“At the end of the day, we are going to make decisions based on the data to keep students, families and educators safe,” he said.
The new DOH guidelines shed light on how the state will expect schools to help track and limit the spread of coronavirus within school buildings.
They indicate that a school building will not automatically be closed if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“In those instances when someone tests positive, public health staff from the department will immediately assist the school with risk assessment, isolation and quarantine recommendations, and other infection control recommendations," Levine said.
The guidelines indicate the state will continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus and outbreaks within the schools. Based on that monitoring, the state could "issue guidance related to targeted school closures."
April Hutcheson, a spokeswoman for the DOH, said any guidance related to closing schools within a school district would be "recommendations and not requirements."
The school districts' plans for closing schools should be included in their health and safety plans, she said
"It would be up to the district as to whether it needs to close individual buildings," she said.
But districts are being told to adopt “liberal” policies regarding absenteeism to allow students and staff to work from home if they are under quarantine.
The state is also calling for schools to do things like using assigned seating so that it’s easier to determine which students have been closest to a student who tests positive for coronavirus.
The DOH’s guidance notes that a person is considered to have come into “close contact” with a COVID-19 patient if they’ve been within six feet of that individual for more than 15 minutes or through direct contact, such as being sneezed upon.
A person who tests positive for coronavirus but doesn’t have symptoms can’t return to school for 10 days. A person who has COVD-19 with symptoms must wait until at least three days after they are symptom-free, or at least 10 days, whichever is longer.
A student or staff member who is quarantined following close contact with a case may not return to school until cleared to do so by Department of Health, according to the state guidelines, which add: “A negative test obtained prior to the end of quarantine does not clear an individual for return. “
The guidelines come after about 100 of the state’s 500 school districts have already released their health and safety plans spelling out how they plan to reopen.
The state has directed school boards to hold a public vote on their health and safety plans, then submit them to the Department of Education and post them on the school district’s web site.
Schools can revise their plans if circumstances change, Rivera said.
The state has only required that the plans be in place and available for public review before school resumes.
Rivera said the state opted to give districts more time to work on their plans in the hope that it would lead to more worthwhile strategies.
“We really wanted to incentivize a thoughtful plan and include stakeholder voices,” he said.