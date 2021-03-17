All four Valley counties now have a moderate level of community transmission of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, the first time since Oct. 30 that all four counties were in that category in the same week.
There are three levels of transmission: Low, moderate and substantial. For the week ending March 12, there were five counties in the low level of transmission, 41 counties in the moderate level of transmission, and 21 counties were in the substantial level of transmission.
To be designated as having a moderate level of community transmission, counties had to reduce new cases to fewer than 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and have a positive test rate of less than 10 percent. The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Last week, the statewide level of transmission was 97.5 cases per 100,000 residents, the first time since Oct. 23 it was less than 100. Montour County's level of transmission last week was 54.9 cases, with Northumberland at 81.5, Snyder at 37.2 and Union at 75.7. Montour and Northumberland counties have had moderate growth two of the past three weeks and Snyder for three weeks in a row. Union County's rate marked the first time since Oct. 30 it had seen moderate growth in one week.
The statewide positive test rate last week was 5.7 percent, level with the previous week. In Montour County, it dropped from 7.7 percent to 4.1 percent; in Northumberland from 5.4 percent to 4.4 percent; from 4.2 percent to 3.1 percent in Snyder and from 1.5 to 1.0 percent in Union.