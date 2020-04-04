HARRISBURG — The state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) received more than 30,000 waivers requests for exemptions from businesses seeking to operate despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing non-essential businesses. At least 5,600 requests have been granted.
Which businesses have applied for or gotten waivers has remained a mystery so far, as the DCED has refused to release that information. The deadline for businesses to seek a waiver from Wolf’s order was Friday.
Despite requests from multiple news agencies, including The Daily Item and other CNHI newspapers in Pennsylvania, the DCED said it is not even considering whether to comply with requests for the list under the Right-to-Know Law because its office was among those closed by the governor.
“Our top priority is assisting businesses and reviewing applications so, at this time, we cannot provide an analysis of the requests received,” said Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the DCED. “Further, posting waivers that are granted or denied would not encapsulate the entirety of businesses that are allowed to operate; thus, such a list would only increase confusion and not limit it.”
Smith said that once the agency completes its review of the thousands of waivers requests, more information about which businesses received waivers will be released to the public.
In blocking attempts to get the record before then, the agency is relying on a technicality in the open records law, said Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association. The state open records law requires that agencies respond to records requests within five business days.
DCED’s position is that if the agency’s office is closed, then it’s not a business day, Smith said. Gov. Tom Wolf closed state offices on March 16. The governor’s order isn’t scheduled to be lifted until April 30 at the earliest.
“Any Right-to-Know law requests submitted during the period of closure will be docketed and processed when offices reopen,” Smith said.
The state Office of Open Records has issued rulings related to the agency’s position, said Melewsky. For instance, if school districts only have their district offices open a couple days a week during the summer, the Office of Open Records has found that the district’s only have to consider it a business day when the office is open, she said.
Whether the office is physically closed or not, the agency should be responding to open records requests if it can, Melewsky said.
“I don’t know what DCED staff are doing as far as working from home, but to the extent they can answer Right-to-Know Law requests, they should,” she said.
The state launched the waiver process as a means for businesses to make the case that they should be allowed to operate despite Wolf’s order that non-life-sustaining businesses must close their physical locations. The state has since updated the list of allowable businesses on multiple occasions based on pushback from industry groups.
“The governor’s handling of the order to shut non-essential businesses has been chaotic throughout,” said Gordon Denlinger, state director of National Federation of Independent Businesses in Pennsylvania. “There was mass confusion created when the order first came down.”
That confusion has led to intense public interest in seeing who got waivers, Melewsky said.