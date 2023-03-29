The Daily Item
For the first time since the state Department of Health began releasing weekly data on COVID-19 last May, there have been fewer than 5,000 new cases in a single week.
Statewide there were 4,790 new infections according to data released last Wednesday night, the fifth consecutive week the state set a new low since the weekly reports began in May 2022.
There were six new cases in Montour County, 49 in Northumberland, 18 in Snyder and 11 in Union County. It was the eighth week in a row there were fewer new COVID-19 cases in the Valley than the week before.
There was one new COVID-19 death reported in the Valley, a Northumberland County resident.
Statewide there were 90 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the first time since the week between Christmas and New Year’s it was less than 100. Since the switch to weekly reports, the state has averaged 130 deaths per week and has just three weeks with fewer than 100.
Nationwide, infections increased by 5 percent in the last week. Deaths were up 5 percent and hospitalizations were down 3 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 61, the 12th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down more than 1,100 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 610 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since April 26, 2022.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 22 COVID patients — down seven from last week — and Geisinger in Shamokin has no COVID patients for the first time since last April. None of the 4 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 96 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There were eight infections at the Allenwood medium-security facility and seven inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Nationwide there was one facility at level 2 and none at level 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one active inmate case inmate cases and no active staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 33 (down 5 from last week) active inmate cases.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported last week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported last week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.