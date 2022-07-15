SUNBURY — Fewer Pennsylvanians were entered into the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) for firearms purchases in the second quarter this year compared to last and fewer people were denied.
According to data released Friday by the Pennsylvania State Police, there were 295,003 checks done in the first quarter in 2022, 39,105 fewer than in 2021. Of those people, 4,973 were denied a purchase, 1,575 fewer than the year before.
Despite the smaller volume, more denials — 1,592 in 2022, 306 more than 2021 — were referred to law enforcement agencies.
The increase was also seen on higher levels. State police were referred 399 times, 106 more than last year. Referrals to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives more than doubled from 31 to 79.
State police reported 16 arrests for a warrant at the point of purchase. The figure was 37 in quarter last year.