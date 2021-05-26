HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala Sr., who passed away on Friday.
The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff through this tribute.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
— THE DAILY ITEM