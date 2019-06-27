The Republican Party of Pennsylvania had a strong response to the United States Supreme Court's ruling that federal courts have no role to play in the dispute over the practice known as partisan gerrymandering.
In 2018, the state Supreme Court declared the state’s congressional districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. Months of drama culminated in a dramatic swing in the November elections that erased the Republican dominance over Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation.
Under the old maps, passed by a Republican-majority General Assembly and signed into law by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, Republicans held 13 of the state’s 18 Congressional seats.
It was a 4-3 decision with only one Democrat, Justice Max Baer, refusing to join in the decision to throw out the maps.
In the decision, the majority justices found that the map “clearly, plainly and palpably violate the Constitution” of the state.
Baer, in a separate opinion, agreed that the maps were illegally gerrymandered but said he’d prefer to have had them replaced for the 2020 election instead of 2018.
The majority thought otherwise though and after the Legislature failed to produce redrawn maps, the state Supreme Court produced its own. Those were used in the mid-terms and Democrats picked up four seats, leaving Pennsylvania with a Congressional delegation split evenly between Republicans and Democrats at 9-9.
The four-seat pickup in Pennsylvania had national implications as it played a role in helping Democrats regain control of the U.S. House.
“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States is confirmation of what we’ve known all along: Democrat activists in black robes on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped their bounds by painstakingly reading phantom requirements into the Pennsylvania Constitution to void the 2012 Congressional map and give itself the authority to act as a shadow legislature to force a Democrat-created partisan gerrymander on Pennsylvania," Acting Chairman Bernadette “Bernie” Comfort said in a statement. “The 2018 decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was a miscarriage of justice that was a gift to the court’s allies in the Democrat Party that sought any means necessary — even through extra-legal fiat — to obstruct the work of President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.”