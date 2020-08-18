A dozen Valley companies received grants totaling more than $2 million to provide hazard pay for front-line employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the recipients of $50 million in grants to help employers provide hazard pay. The program, announced last month, was created to keep front-line employees working in vital industry sectors across Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania’s front-line workers put themselves and their loved ones at risk each day they report to work to ensure the continuation of critical goods and services for their communities, and hazard pay is an important opportunity to compensate these vital workers,” said Gov. Wolf. “It is undeniable that COVID-19 has put incredible stress on Pennsylvania’s economy, health care system and workforce, and my administration is committed to supporting our businesses and communities as we continue to navigate this global pandemic.”
Created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, this reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay during the eligible program period and will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Valley companies receiving funding were: White Deer Run LLC ($704,880); Empire Kosher Poultry ($620,880); Furman Foods ($438,000); Nottingham Village ($140,160); SUNCOM Industries ($54,300); Focus Health Inc. ($19,500); Fetter's Meat Market ($16,800); Ritter Foods ($15,360); The Learning Tree ($12,000); Karuna Food Inc. ($8,400); Modest Home Care Inc. ($8,400) and Hilsher's General Store ($7,200).
The program was developed in consultation with the General Assembly, Department of Health and the Department of Labor & Industry and in accordance with the Worker Exposure Risk to COVID released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
More than 10,000 applications totaling nearly $900 million were received during the application window, including 5,000 businesses requesting $300 million that were eligible. Of those, 639 employers were awarded $50 million in allocated funding, supporting a $3 per hour increase in pay for 41,587 workers across the seven eligible industries:
- Health Care – 63.5 percent ($31.75 million)
- Food Manufacturing – 7.2 percent ($3.6 million)
- Food Retail – 8.2 percent ($4.09 million)
- Social Assistance – 12.6 percent ($6.3 million)
- Janitorial – 3.7 percent ($1.84 million)
- Transportation – 1.2 percent ($592,000)
- Security – 3.6 percent ($1.8 million)