There are 661 contract tracers across Pennsylvania tracking the possible spread of COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Contact tracing is the process of identifying, notifying, and monitoring anyone who came in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were infectious. Between June 29 and July 13, contact tracers enrolled 3,638 contacts in the Sara Alert system. The Sara Alert, working with disease surveillance system (NEDSS), offers contact tracers the ability to track, monitor, isolate and test symptomatic contacts and is further enhanced by the use of technology applications. This web-based monitoring tool enable contact tracers to send daily emails, texts and/or phone calls to cases and identified close contacts throughout their isolation/quarantine monitoring period.
“Across Pennsylvania, we have dedicated public health professionals who truly are the backbone of contact tracing, working alongside our regional partnerships, staff and volunteers,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “As COVID-19 cases increase, we continue our efforts to support, strengthen and expand in order to conquer any potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Without case investigations, the proven public health strategies, like contact tracing efforts and monitoring would not be possible. Contact tracing is critical to identify any instances of community spread and prevent larger outbreaks to keep Pennsylvania safe from COVID-19.”
The Department of Health continues to expand and build the infrastructure for long-term public health needs, especially those in the near future to tackle any COVID-19 surges in cases. This expansion includes volunteers, regional partnerships and hiring contact tracing staff. State health officials estimate the state needs about 625 contact tracers. However, this number could grow hundreds, even thousands, depending on the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall, they reported.
Currently, the commonwealth has a total of 661 contact tracers. As of the July 2020 report released July 13, there were 649 contact tracers with the following breakdown in each regional health district in Pennsylvania:
- Northcentral District: 37 contact tracers
- South Central District: 73 contact tracers
- Northeast District: 69 contact tracers
- Southeast District: 380 contact tracers
- Northwest District: 29 contact tracers
- Southwest District: 61 contact tracers
The Department of Health is still hiring contact tracing field managers and community health nurses to strengthen contact tracing needs throughout the state.