HARRISBURG — The state House could vote as soon as Thursday to create a special committee to investigate the state’s handling of the presidential election as the state scrambles to adjust to a deluge of mail-in voting and evolving changes in election law.
The author of the resolution, state Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said his intent is not to see the committee used to interfere with the Nov. 3 election.
But Democrats said that despite Everett's reassurances, the way the resolution is written, they fear the committee could be misused leading up the election or as votes are being counted.
“This bill is a fraud,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia. “This committee on election integrity has none.”
House Resolution 1032 passed the state government committee on a party-line vote with 15 Republicans supporting it and 10 Democrats opposed
Everett, the chair of the House state government committee, said his intent would be that the committee would do its work after the election.
The committee would have the “authority to gather information and make recommendations,” Everett said. “It is not to do an investigation of the election while it’s ongoing.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to discredit the expansion of voting by mail and Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said the resolution shows that House Republicans are following the president’s lead.
“The House Republicans are not only walking in lockstep with President Trump to try to sow chaos and put the results of the election in question,” Wolf said. “The resolution also attacks the integrity of county election administrators. This is an unprecedented attack on non-partisan election administrators at a time when we should all be doing everything we can to instill confidence in our elections.”
The House is moving on the resolution to create this special committee two weeks after the state Supreme Court handed down a decision ordering counties to accept mailed ballots up to three days after Election Day, and allowing counties to use drop boxes to collect mail-in ballots without the voter having to use the postal service.
“Given that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s election law changes raise serious questions about the security and integrity of our upcoming election, the House Select Committee on Election Integrity is an integral measure that ensures the Legislature can continue to exercise its constitutional prerogative and act as a check on this hijacked process,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County said.
The June primary was the first time Pennsylvania voters could cast their ballots by mail and 1.5 million voters did so. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Wednesday that the state has already received 2.3 million applications for mail-in ballots and 1.9 million ballots have been mailed to voters.
The resolution would create a committee of three Republican lawmakers and two Democratic lawmakers to hold hearings and monitor the state’s handling of the investigation.
The committee would have the power to subpoena records. Democrats questioned whether that subpoena power could be used to try to seize ballots.
Everett said it would be unconstitutional for the committee to try to use its power to seize ballots. The subpoena power is intended to force the Wolf administration to share records, he said.
“We have repeatedly asked the administration for data and information on things. We filed Right-to-Know requests,” Everett said. “They just say 'no.'”