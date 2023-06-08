COWAN — The newly opened Old Mill Creamery on Route 192 outside Mifflinburg is part of the state's ice cream trail.
Launched in 2018, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The Old Mill Creamery, which opened at 6542 Buffalo Creek Road in 2022, is one of 42 creameries that make up the 2023 ice cream trail. The summer-long event also coincides with National Dairy Month in June.
"They wanted people who make their own ice cream from scratch," said owner John Nolt. "Most creameries (on the trail) have ice cream directly from the farmer to the customer. Our farm is a half-mile away from here. That's what qualified us."
The Old Mill Creamery is the only ice cream stop in Union County. There are no stops in Snyder, Union or Northumberland counties.
Located in a 190-year-old restored mill outside Mifflinburg, "Old Mill Creamery is known for their creamy, hand-crafted ice cream made with milk from their family’s dairy farm — located less than a mile from the creamery," according to VisitPa.com. "Enjoy hand-dipped ice cream in homemade waffle cones, delicious milkshakes, fresh flavored milk and whole milk, and a variety of other local, community-driven products. Come with the family, and enjoy your ice cream inside the creamery (where the ice cream is made on-site in the historic mill) or outside in the picnic area that’s situated along a creek."
The first mill in Cowan was moved here in 1782. It later burned down. In 1830 a landowner built the mill on land that is now the Old Mill Creamery. It was a flour and local feed mill. The property went through different investment groups through the years, but stayed as a flour mill, said Nolt.
In 1942 there was a fire that destroyed the interior of the mill. By the early 1990s, there were no viable takers for the space and it lay empty until Nolt restored it.
Nolt said customers last year pushed for the Old Mill Creamery to be on the ice cream trail.
"I'm very appreciative of the customer support and the working team," said Nolt. "I'm just very blessed to work in a community that supports local food and local business. It's a very humbling and rewarding experience."
5,200 dairy farm families
The trail offers a delicious way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them while offering a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.
“Nothing is sweeter than a cold scoop of Pennsylvania ice cream on a hot summer day,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a media release “It’s even sweeter to know you’re supporting a Pennsylvania farm family and feeding the industry that sweetens our lives and feeds our economy every day."
This year trail-goers can plan their adventures and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitPA.com/scooped. The most dedicated dairy lovers can even earn a commemorative stainless-steel ice cream scooper by accruing 600 points on their digital passport. Each ice cream shop check-in is worth 100 points. Simply stop in at six shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in” and accrue your points this summer, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
This promotion will end on Sept. 9 and all prizes must be redeemed by Sept. 16.
Second largest
Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the U.S. and is ranked eighth in milk production nationally. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 47,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy to the tune of $11.8 billion annually. Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in the production of ice cream, butter, and Swiss cheese.
Nolt said he is always working on new flavors based on customer suggestions or what's in season. They will also have a presence at the Mifflinburg Buggy Days this weekend for the first off-site sales.
"It'll be interesting to see what the summer will bring now that we're on the trail," said Nolt.
Other creameries include Milkhouse Creamery in Berwick, Urban Churn in Harrisburg, Destiny Dairy Bar at Stover Farms in Carlisle and Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. For the full list, visit https://www.visitpa.com/trip-itinerary/scooped-ice-cream-trail.
Those who embark on the Ice Cream Trail are encouraged to share every sweet stop #PursueYourScoops on visitPA.com’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Pinterest.