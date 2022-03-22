COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, according to a report from Superintendent Thomas McGinley.
Prison staff immediately responded and attempted life-saving measures on inmate Ronnie Brooks, 50, until facility medical personnel arrived. Brooks was transported to the medical department, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m.
Brooks was serving a 2- to 5-year sentence for carrying a firearm without a license out of Monroe County. He had been at SCI Coal Township since May 16, 2018.
In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.