COAL TOWNSHIP — Inmates and Bucknell University Theatre department students joined together to put on the first prison play held Monday night inside the visiting room of the state facility.
The program was spurred by SCI-Coal Township Superintendent Tom McGinley, who worked with the Department of Corrections to pull off the production Monday night.
Play director Mackenzie Gross, a junior at Bucknell, said the play would have never happened if it wasn't for McGinley.
"This man (McGinley) is just incredible," she said. "This would have never taken place if it wasn't for him. We asked him and he never hesitated and got all the approvals he needed and that's the reason we are here tonight."
McGinley opened the evening in front of nearly 100 Bucknell students, parents, friends and relatives of inmates who were excited to see the play "12 Angry Men."
"It is an honor to have this held here inside our facility and an honor to have Bucknell be part of this," McGinley said. "Bucknell has wrapped its arms around us and has been such an asset to this community and prison."
Bucknell University President John Bravman sat in the crowd. He said he was thrilled Bucknell was able to help.
"This is truly something special," he said. "To have something like this accomplished by our students and the prison is just amazing."
Bucknell has been working with the prison since 2016 in the facility's "inside/out" program, which allows Bucknell students and professors to conduct classes with inmates in the prison who have not been in trouble while incarcerated.
Six Bucknell students and six inmates worked together for the past six months on putting the play together, Gross said.
McGinley said he was happy SCI-Coal Township was able to set precedent in the state.