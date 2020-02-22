HARRISBURG — More than 10,000 babies in Pennsylvania have been registered for Keystone Scholars since the program expanded statewide on Jan. 1, 2019, Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella said Friday. Of those 10,000 families, 20 percent have gone on to open their own PA 529 College and Career Savings Program (PA 529) accounts.
“Keystone Scholars is a program that can transform the lives of so many families across our commonwealth, by jumpstarting savings for post-secondary education,” said Torsella. “Those savings aren’t just about money, they’re about all of us joining together to support our kids and tell them that we believe in their future. These 10,000 children represent a huge milestone, but it’s just the first of many to come as we bring this idea to every corner of our state.”
Keystone Scholars provides a $100 starter deposit to a PA 529 account for every child born or adopted to a Pennsylvania family, after December 31, 2018. It began as a pilot program in 2018, available in six counties: Delaware, Elk, Luzerne, Indiana, Mifflin, and Westmoreland.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO