The Daily Item
On the same day Pennsylvania lifted most of its coronavirus mitigation rules the state Department of Health (DOH) reported 315 new infections of COVID-19 and the seven-day rolling average dropped below 1,000 cases for the first time since Oct. 6.
Of the 315 new cases, five were in Susquehanna Valley counties — three in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Union.
There were no new deaths in the Valley and five in the state, just under Sunday’s total of six and marks the third time in eight days the state reported six or fewer new deaths.
Early Monday morning, the state lifted all limits on crowd sizes or business customer capacity along with all other mandates except the mandatory mask for people who have not been vaccinated. That rule will remain in place until 70 percent of the state’s adult population is vaccinated.
As of midday Monday, 10,573,226 vaccines had been administered in the state, including 4,695,029 that provided full vaccination protection to residents. On Sunday, 19,978 vaccines were administered in the state, including 241 in Valley counties.
To date, 150,911 vaccines have been administered to Valley county residents, including 71,900 that have provided full inoculation against the virus.
Statewide percent positive test rate decreased to 3.8 percent this week, the sixth week in a row the positive rate has decreased.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dropped again in Monday’s midday report. There were 1,028 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down 14 from Sunday’s report. There were 257 residents in intensive care units (ICUs), two more than reported Sunday. There were 139 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of six.
In Valley hospitals, 47 patients were hospitalized, a one-day decrease of three, 19 were in ICUs and five were on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville was treating 32 patients, down five, Geisinger Shamokin was treating six, an increase of two, and Evangelical Community Hospital was treating nine, a number that matched Sunday’s report. There were 11 patients in ICUs at Geisinger, three at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical. Geisinger was the only hospital with patients being treated on ventilators.
Prisons and state centers
There was only one active case in four federal prisons in Union County, a staffer is infected at the United State Penitentiary in Lewisburg.
At State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were two cases — one inmate and one staffer. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among clients and staffers reported at the Selinsgrove State Center. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases.
Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.