Pennsylvania reported 488 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the third time in seven days new infections were fewer than 500.
It has been almost a year -- June 24, 2020 -- since the last time that happened.
On Saturday, the state Department of Health did not include a report with it’s midday data update. Officials announced Thursday that a full weekend report will be provided on Mondays starting this week.
The state did not update its vaccination dashboard on Saturday but did update its cases, deaths and hospitalization numbers statewide.
There were 24 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide. That figure and recent death statistics are on par with the same June 2020 timeframe as the dip in cases.
In Valley counties, there were four new cases reported in Montour County, marking nine new cases in the last three days. There were three new cases in Northumberland County and two new cases in Union. Snyder County’s infection total decreased by two. The state has been rectifying address issues on testing forms since early in the pandemic. Infections are tallied based on resident address, not where the infection was reported.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the Valley for the third consecutive day.
Hospitalizations
Statewide hospitalizations ticked up slightly from 850 to 855, according to Saturday’s data release.
There were 243 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 43 patients, and 115 patients on ventilators, a decrease of five.
In Valley counties, there were 34 patients hospitalized, including 12 in ICUs and three on ventilators. Geisinger in Danville had 27 patients, eight in ICUs and all of the ventilator cases. Four patients were admitted at Shamokin, one in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, all three patients being treated were in the ICU.
All of those regional figures were identical to Friday’s midday report from the state.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County -- sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic -- there was one total active cases of COVID-19.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There are no active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.