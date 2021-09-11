HERNDON — The Herndon Borough/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority has been awarded state funding, according to state Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
The grant, in the amount of $300,000, will be used for facility upgrades to the water system. It will also assist in the conversion from a gas chlorination system to a liquid chlorine system, as required by a consent order with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The water plant, operated by the Herndon Borough/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority, was found to have multiple deficiencies by DEP and is currently under a consent order because of those deficiencies.
