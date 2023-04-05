For the second consecutive week, there were fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths and fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections statewide, according to the state Department of Health.
The 4,042 infections were a new low since the state began reporting numbers weekly in mid-May 2022. It broke the low of 4,790 set last week.
COVID-19 deaths were 67, the smallest increase since the state began the weekly updates. Since mid-May, the number has been fewer than 100 only seven times and the weekly average is 127.
The four Valley counties recorded 76 new cases. It was the fifth consecutive week the Valley set a new low for COVID cases since the move to weekly updates. Union County recorded five new infections. Snyder County reported 14 and Northumberland County reported 44 all fewer than the previous week.
Montour County’s number increased from six to 13, the only Valley county to see an uptick. Montour County has averaged 30 infections per week since the change to weekly updates. Since March 1, it has averaged 11.
No Valley residents were among the new deaths reported. Since March 1 there have been three COVID-19 deaths reported in the Valley.
Nationwide, infections increased by 15 percent in the last week. Deaths fell 17 percent and hospitalizations were down 9 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 44, the 13th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down more than 1,181 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 566 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since April 26, 2022.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 31 COVID patients — up nine from last week — and Geisinger in Shamokin had two COVID patients. Evangelical Community Hospital has five COVID patients. Geisinger in Danville was the only facility with a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (4) and on a ventilator (1).
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 93 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There was one infection at USP Allenwood — an inmate — and none at the medium- and low-security facilities there.
Nationwide there was one facility each at level 2 and level 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate or staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 18 (down 15 from last week) active inmate cases and 19 active corrections staff cases statewide.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported for the third consecutive week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported for a third week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.