The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office in a civil action filed in Snyder County claims the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation trustees were paid "excessive" fees totaling nearly $8 million and other "inappropriate" financial benefits and is demanding an explanation.
In court papers filed last November in Snyder County Court that came to the attention of The Daily Item on Tuesday, the state cites conflict-of-interest concerns and outlines its objections to fees and other benefits received by members of the Apfelbaum family who have served as trustees of the $99.4 million Sunbury-based foundation for more than 20 years.
In a response filed with the court, former foundation trustee Jeffrey Apfelbaum denies the fees or any other benefits and compensation received from the foundation were excessive or unwarranted and demands "strict proof" of the state's claims.
The state Attorney General is responsible for overseeing charitable trusts and ensuring trustees and executors are performing their duties properly.
No criminal charges are alleged.
Court records filed in Snyder County by the state reveal current and former trustees Jeffrey Apfelbaum, JonSidney Apfelbaum, Benjamin Apfelbaum and Brianna Apfelbaum Kula, as well as the late Michael Apfelbaum and Sidney Apfelbaum, were paid a total of $7,949,948 in trustee fees. That is in addition to the $7 million in fees the foundation has paid its professional trustee, BNY Mellon, to manage the fund.
The fees paid to the individual Apfelbaums, the state said in its court filing, are "excessive" and "not adequately explained."
Reached by telephone Wednesday afternoon, Benjamin Apfelbaum said an attorney representing he and Jeffrey Apfelbaum would respond to The Daily Item's inquiry.
Later, attorney Jacqueline Promislo of the law firm of Cozen O’Connor, of Philadelphia said, “Ben Apfelbaum and Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula want the courts to openly review what has been done through this charity.
“The office of the attorney general has chosen to file these objections and the court will review it and will have the opportunity to openly reveal the good work that has been done and the details of the accounting that we have no doubt are fully accurate and transparent," she said.
Jeffrey Apfelbaum did not respond to a call for comment and JonSidney Apfelbaum could not be reached Wednesday.
Other accounting
The civil suit also demands an explanation for or accounting of $245,051 in "miscellaneous expense"; $531,616 paid to the now-defunct Apfelbaum, Apfelbaum & Apfelbaum law firm and other attorneys; and $67,393 in furnishings paid for with money from the trust.
The state asks Benjamin Apfelbaum and Kula to repay $14,290 in tuition that was paid for on their behalf from the fund, which, according to the lawsuit, represents a conflict of interest.
In addition, the state objects to the bestowing of names of individual trustees rather than the name of the Degenstein Foundation on donated assets.
In his Dec. 11 formal response to the state's objections, Jeffrey Apfelbaum denied the trustee, legal fees and other expenditures were excessive or unwarranted, or that the furnishings purchased were not properly accounted for, and demands "strict proof" of the allegations from the state.
In court papers filed with the suit, Apfelbaum said he billed the Degenstein Foundation $16,500 in legal fees for work specifically done on obtaining the return of $456,721 to the foundation by the Sunbury Community Hospital after it was sold to a private firm. All of the other legal fees questioned by the state were billed by other law firms, he said.
Jeffrey Apfelbaum also denied receiving any improper benefit and said in court papers that he was not involved in the naming of courtrooms at Penn State University — Apfelbaum Family Courtroom & Auditorium in Lewis Katz Hall in Carlisle and the Apfelbaum Family Courtroom in the Lewis Katz Building in University Park.
Reduced compensation
The court record included a 2016 letter Jeffrey Apfelbaum sent to a member of the state Attorney General's Charitable Trusts and Organizations official listing the three separate trusts set up by Charles Degenstein and explains his involvement with one of them, the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
Following the deaths of his brother, Michael, in 2015, and his father, Sidney, in 2016, the foundation decided to review the compensation of the trustees. At that time, Jeffrey Apfelbaum was paid $140,000 a year as administrative director. He resigned from the position at the end of 2016 but remained a paid trustee until February 2018, according to the letter.
In 2016, the three trustees, Jeffrey, Sidney and JonSidney Apfelbaum, voted 2-1 to reduce the yearly compensation of individual trustees to $15,000 from an unspecified yearly compensation. The sole hold-out was not identified in the letter.
The state, in its complaint, said the individual trustees are not beneficiaries of the foundation and may not challenge a reduction in fees. If they don't want to do the job, the state avers, they should resign.
Also included in the expansive court filing is a letter dated March 6, 2006 from the state Attorney General's Office to Michael Apfelbaum regarding "concern over the compensation of your father, the individual co-trustee." No other documents are provided on the matter.
Snyder County Judge Michael T. Hudock has scheduled a status conference for the case Aug. 9.