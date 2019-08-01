State OD deaths dropped 18 percent in 2018; stimulant deaths rose

Governor Tom Wolf makes his remarks. Governor Tom Wolf and health agency secretaries today announced a decrease in opioid drug overdose deaths from 2017 to 2018 and provided an update on efforts moving forward, including tuition and loan financial assistance for substance use disorder medical practitioners, a new hotline to help grandparents and other guardians access resources, and upcoming free naloxone distribution days on Sept. 18 and 25. Thursday, August 1 2019