State OD deaths dropped 18 percent in 2018; stimulant deaths rose

HARRISBURG — The number of drug overdose deaths in the state dropped by 18 percent in 2018, but overdoses involving cocaine and meth are increasing, state officials said Thursday.
About 4,492 lives were claimed by drug overdoses of all kinds last year, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, down from 5,456 in 2017.
“This is a good piece of news in our ongoing fight; however, new challenges, including the increase of overdoses from other drugs in the past few weeks and months, mean that our work must continue to address the devastating effects of substance use disorder,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said that coroners across the state are reporting that while opioid deaths have declined, they’ve seen an uptick in the use of stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.
Drug overdose victims are increasingly being found who’ve used combinations of drugs, including those stimulants and the powerful opioid Fentanyl, she said.
“We should be proud of the success we're seeing across Pennsylvania counties through warm hand-offs, the acceptance and use of medication-assisted treatment as the standard of care, and declines in opioid-related deaths,” Smith said. “While this is great news, with the surge in stimulant usage we must continue to give treatment providers and communities the tools they need to effectively treat individuals, regardless of their drug of choice.”
Due to the increased use of those drugs, the number of overdose deaths in some parts of the state seem to be increasing again, Smith said.
“You don’t see a ‘Mission Accomplished’ sign up here,” Wolf said.
As part of the state’s ongoing effort to limit the number of overdose deaths, the Department of Health will hold a pair of naloxone giveaway days in September, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. A similar event held in December distributed more than 7,000 naloxone kits, Levine. The upcoming events will be held Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 and health centers across the state.
Naloxone stops the effects of opioid overdoses, and has saved “thousands and thousands” of lives in Pennsylvania, Levine said.
The drug won’t stop meth of cocaine overdoses, she said. But if the drug user has used multiple drugs, including opioids, such as Fentanyl, the naloxone will stop the effect of the opioid and could still save the person’s life, she said.
“It’s impossible to get them into treatment if they are dead,” she said.
The opioid command center created as part of Wolf’s initial public health emergency declaration targeting the opioid epidemic in January 2018 will continue to meet weekly, Wolf said.
“I am optimistic that with our ongoing collaborative efforts, we can continue to decrease overdose deaths — of all types — in our commonwealth and ultimately end this terrible scourge,” he said.