MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) is one of 31 local programs eligible for another round of funding for digital literacy training.
State officials announced a third round of Department of Labor and Industry grants, which can be up to $45,000 for first-round recipients to modify their programs according to customer feedback and lessons learned. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 15. About $1.35 million is available through the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants.
CSIU received $45,000 each for programs in Columbia, Northumberland and Union counties in the first round, for computer labs in its main office and the Central Susquehanna LNP Career Center and for its partnership with the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.
"The additional funding provided through the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will further develop the existing projects and create financial stability for many Pennsylvanians,” Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Pennsylvania employers need workers with basic digital-literacy skills on day one. With this funding, community-based programs can assist workers by providing access to the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties."