SPRING GROVE — Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson Monday reminded state residents that they can check and ensure that their home or business information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map.
“I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” he said. “The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband and ensure everyone has the same access to school, work, and public safety.”
During a visit to the Northern York County Regional Police substation in Spring Grove, Carson highlighted the importance that access to high-speed internet plays in public safety and urged Pennsylvanians to consider the difference they could make in their communities by reviewing the FCC map.
State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-28 of York County, noted that Verizon was called in to expand coverage in part of York County during a missing person search in September of 2021. With improved broadband access, local police would have the service they need immediately, saving time when it matters most.
The FCC’s broadband access map — available online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home — shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed.
The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.
The Authority also is hosting the following broadband listening sessions across the commonwealth, including a hybrid in-person, online. session at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at the SEDA Council of Governments office, 201 Furnace Road, just south of Lewisburg.
If residents or business owners find that the FCC maps are inaccurate for their address, they can file a challenge if a location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location is missing from the map, a location’s broadband serviceability is incorrectly identified or the location’s placement (its geographic coordinates) is incorrect.
Pennsylvanians should challenge the map to help improve its accuracy by Jan. 13. There are two ways to submit a challenge: by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC.
A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App — a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.
Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania.
The Authority was charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth.
For more information about the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the state’s website at Authority’s website at: https://dced.pa.gov