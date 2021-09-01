State officials warn Pennsylvania residents to stay home, if possible, as storm conditions are expected to worsen this afternoon and this evening.
Approximately 50 roads in Pennsylvania are already closed, primarily in the Southwest portion of the state, according to Melissa Batula, acting executive deputy secretary with PennDOT. She advised anyone who must travel to monitor road conditions on www.511pa.com.
Gov. Tom Wolf said during an emergency briefing at 11 a.m. that flash flooding, urban flooding and river flooding all could potentially occur today and into Thursday. Wolf said he signed an emergency declaration Tuesday, allowing emergency crews and supplies to be pre-positioned and allowing the activation of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
“The best thing everybody can do is stay home and stay safe,” Wolf said, urging those who must travel to monitor emergency channels for updates on weather and road conditions. “Less traffic on the roads will keep your neighbors and community safe.”
Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, said more than 100 members of the Guard are strategically positioned in areas expected to experience the worst weather. They’ll be tasked, if necessary, to aid in emergency evacuations.
Padfield warned of potential power outages and reiterated Wolf’s call to all motorists to stay home, if possible.
Some areas of the Valley are forecast to receive 6 inches or more of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through.
The risk of flash flooding is high in areas south of Interstate 80 and east of the Route 15 corridor. Today’s high risk of flash flooding is only the 14th time the risk level maxed out since 2010, Jeff Jumper, state meteorologist with PEMA, said at the briefing.
“Imagine two months of rain falling in less than 24 hours,” Jumper said of potential rainfall in some areas.
Jumper said damaging winds and tornadoes are possible in Southeast Pennsylvania. Evan after the rain passes, Jumper warned rivers will continue to collect water and could potentially flood.