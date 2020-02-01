State officials warn drone operators could jeopardize the safety of first responders and civilians at the scenes of emergency incidents.
The Wolf Administration organized a press event Friday at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey where leaders from multiple departments spoke to how drones in the airspace can risk connecting victims at emergencies with immediate care or help and also place first responders operating aircraft in harm’s way.
There are 81 licensed air ambulances in Pennsylvania. In 2019, there were more than 21,000 calls for air medical services. First responders also use drones as a tool to assist them in searching for missing persons, in firefighting activities and to protect public safety.
“What drone operators may not realize is that an EMS helicopter cannot land when there is a drone in the vicinity,” Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said. “This means that there may be a significant delay in getting care to a patient. This is not just an inconvenience, but it can be a life or death situation. We urge operators to be aware of regulations, and to help keep the air space safe at any emergency scene.”
Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Office of the State Fire Commissioner, the Department of Health and Penn State Health Life Lion Critical Care Transport attended the event.
Captain Gary Vogue, director of the Tactical Operations Division, State Police Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, said the safety of troopers flying police helicopters and anyone on the ground below is a top priority.
“A police helicopter’s flight path and altitude may change abruptly and with little warning. We ask drone operators to keep safety in mind and leave the area or land their unmanned aircraft when they see a police or EMS helicopter in the sky,” Vogue said.
Officials said all drones, recreational and commercial, must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. Operators must follow FAA guidelines including avoiding interference with an emergency response. Violators face civil penalties and potential criminal charges.
For more information on drone operation and registration, visit www.faa.gov.