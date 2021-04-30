TREVORTON — State officials and local responders will continue working under the assumption that coal has caught fire inside an abandoned mineshaft in Zerbe Township.
Megan Lehman, the Environmental Community Relations Specialist for the state Department of Environmental Protection, said on Friday that DEP's Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation (BAMR) has been at the site daily and continues to work closely with Northumberland County, local first responders, PEMA, and others to address the ongoing fire located inside an abandoned mine opening in a mountainous area atop Big Mountain immediately south of Trevorton. The fire was first reported to Northumberland County 911 on Saturday evening.
"The fire is located underground inside a narrow opening with poor visibility," said Lehman. "The fire initially appeared to be primarily consuming waste tires, but the firefighting and planning effort is now operating under the assumption that some coal may be burning. Mine fires can spread, but typically not very quickly."
DEP is arranging for a large-volume water supply to support local firefighting efforts in the immediate term to abate the fire as much as possible. Plans are currently being finalized to bring in a specialized contractor to utilize PFAS-free firefighting foam or inert gas to attempt to extinguish the fire within approximately the next week, said Lehman.
"There is no danger to the public at this time, as the coal seam accessed by the mine opening does not extend under any nearby communities and other factors such as a nearby mine pool, prior strip mining, and underground conditions offer geologic protection," she said.
Members of the public should stay away from the immediate area to avoid any interference with the ongoing effort to address the fire, she said.
"DEP intends to be actively involved with the site until we believe the fire is extinguished," said Lehman. "The cause of the fire remains under investigation."
An environmental remediation firm will be sought under emergency contract to either fill the mine shaft with foam material or inert gas to smother the fire next week. The effort will be massive and expensive, with loose estimates of $1 million bandied about during the discussion.
The fire site is located just steps behind the Coal Miner’s Cross Memorial visible from the town below. The parcel of land is owned by Northumberland County, leased by the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, and isn’t currently permitted for mining.
Flames can't be seen from the surface. Gray smoke billows steadily from the narrow mineshaft opening, estimated at about 10 feet in diameter. A scent of sulfur had been detectable by many on scene at other points but after lunchtime Thursday, it smelled like burning rubber. DEP cited the smoke and smell on Tuesday in saying the department thinks that as of now, the fire is mostly consuming the waste tires.
Steve Jeffery, Northumberland County emergency management director, said on Friday that the county is working closely with the state to put an emergency plan together. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he expects the state to assume complete control of the efforts.