SUNBURY — Justin Scholl and Renee Lewis brought their family to the free COVID-19 vaccine clinic held Saturday at Shikellamy State Park after their six-year-old niece was diagnosed with the virus last week.
"We were going to get them eventually," said Lewis, who sat at a picnic table on a cell phone with her sister, Desiree Brosious, after getting a Pfizer shot from a Pennsylvania State Health Department worker.
Brosious, of Danville, said her 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing numerous symptoms, including frequent coughing, fever, and vomiting.
That shook Lewis and Scholl, who have five children ranging from ages 1 to 15.
"Cases are rising," Scholl said.
His two oldest children were eligible and got the vaccination on Saturday, as well.
"I did it for my baby sister," said Jayden Dietrich, 15.
The free COVID-19 vaccine clinic was one of five being offered at state parks this month in partnership between the Department of Health and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Heather Wilt, of Mount Carmel, attended Saturday's clinic and got the shot to keep her family safe.
"I know people that have been diagnosed with COVID and I have a 5-year-old son who has a heart condition," she said, adding that she's not too worried about the side effects of the vaccination. "I'd rather have the side effects than COVID."