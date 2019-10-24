The release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvanian’s state parks has been released.
In response to the release of the preliminary report, the Bureau of State Parks’ website now features downloadable information detailing survey findings and includes a public comment tool to address recommendations suggested as a result of this input. Also, in a continuing attempt to gain public feedback R.B. Winter State Park and other parks across the state will be scheduling public meetings.
In this meeting, beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center, there will also be information on issues within R.B. Winter State Park Complex (Ravensburg, McCall Dam, and Sand Bridge State Parks), such as storm damage rehab update, Snowfest, Halfway Run foot bridge, Ravensburg restrooms and pavilions, etc.
For state park information, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
— THE DAILY ITEM