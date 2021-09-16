SUNBURY — State officials are hoping for a return to in-person activities for the 2022 State Farm Show.
"After our first ever virtual show in 2021, we're excited to get back to a more traditional in-person show and yet continue with some of the new virtual experiences that have allowed Pennsylvanians to participate and join the Farm Show in new ways," state officials wrote on the farm show website, farmshow.pa.gov.
State officials boast that the show is the largest indoor agriculture exposition under one roof in the nation. The event showcases "quality and breadth of Pennsylvania's agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive."
Agricutlure employs nearly half a million people in Pennsylvania and contributes $185 billion to the state's economy annually.
The show, the state's 106th, will run Jan. 8-15. The theme is expected to be announced during a live stream at 1 p.m. today on the farm show's Facebook page, according to a post on the page.
— THE DAILY ITEM