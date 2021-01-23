The Pennsylvania State Police have begun collecting more demographic information about people stopped in traffic stops, including race and ethnicity.
The move comes as advocates say they’re hearing complaints about racial profiling by state and local police across the state.
The state police had a contact data reporting program from 2002 through 2011, and researchers with the University of Cincinnati examined that data for patterns and trends in traffic stops.
State Police Col. Robert Evanchick said that troopers had to complete their contact data reports by hand, which was "cumbersome and time-intensive."
With the new effort, troopers will be able to complete the contact data report digitally "to minimize the impact data collection has on the duration of traffic stops," he said.
Troopers statewide on Jan. 1 began documenting additional information during traffic stops, regardless of whether the encounter results in a citation or written warning. The contact data report contains more than 30 fields, including driver and passenger age, gender, race, and ethnicity. Troopers also record the duration of the stop, whether a vehicle search was conducted, and the results of that search, if one took place.
The NAACP in Pennsylvania has received numerous complaints from people who allege they’ve been subjected to racial profiling by state police troopers, said Ken Huston, president of the NAACP in the state.
“Over the past several years, we’ve gotten a plethora of complaints,” Huston said.
Evanchick said that the state police plan to share the data with independent researchers to provide an independent and transparent review.
“Troopers take an oath to enforce the law ‘without any consideration of class, color, creed or condition,’ and this data collection effort is one way to show the public we are upholding that oath,” said Evanchick in announcing the move. “Regular and ongoing analysis by a neutral third party is a critical part of this program that emphasizes our department’s commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.”
The data collected by the troopers will once again be provided to researchers at the University of Cincinnati to identify if there is evidence that troopers are disproportionately stopping and searching vehicles based on the race or other demographic information about the occupants of the vehicle.
Huston said sharing the data with the researchers is important but he wants to be able to see “the raw data” about the traffic stops so that the public can reach its own conclusions.
“My concern is that they need to be transparent in the data,” Huston said. “The reality is that if you are trying to impact change, let’s put it all out there,” he said.
Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman, said that state police intend to release the full data to the public, in addition to the report generated by the researchers.
In many cases, the complaints about racial profiling are based not just on the fact that people of color may be stopped more often, it’s that once they are pulled over, they seem to be far more likely to have their vehicle searched, Huston said.
Recent cases have focused on alleged racial profiling of Hispanic motorists by troopers and local police questioning the citizenship status of those stopped.
The ACLU in Pennsylvania in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleging that state police troopers had been illegally stopping and detaining Hispanic motorists.
In legal filings as part of that lawsuit, Attorney General Josh Shapiro asserted that troopers hadn’t engaged in any illegal racial-profiling. Shapiro’s filing also noted that in 2018, the state police had conducted an internal review of traffic stops that led to referrals to federal immigration authorities “finding no evidence that any members engaged in a pattern or practice ingrained in bias.”
District Court Judge Yvette Kane has scheduled a conference on that lawsuit in May, court records show.
The ACLU has received similar complaints about the conduct of local police officers, said Andy Hoover, an ACLU spokesman. Last year, the ACLU filed a federal lawsuit, also in the United States District Court Middle District, alleging that police in Jim Thorpe in Carbon County had illegally stopped and detained a Hispanic motorist. Attorneys for the police officers there also denied that the officers had illegally targeted the motorist.
The ACLU also filed a federal lawsuit last May in the U.S. Middle District Court for Pennsylvania against the Wilkes Barre Township Police Department in Luzerne County over similar allegations.
“To the contrary, the initial stop of the van was based on the registration plate on the vehicle coming back as not being an active registration. At no point in time was the stop of the van or subsequent detention of the plaintiff in any way based on his perceived race, color, ethnicity or national origin,” the attorneys for the Jim Thorpe officers wrote in their legal filings.
United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson has set an Oct. 4 trial date for that lawsuit.
Scott Bohn, executive director of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, said he couldn’t provide an estimate for how many police departments track racial data about traffic stops.
Standards set by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission dictate that departments should have regulations barring “bias-based policing,” mandating training to prevent it, setting corrective measures if it occurs and an “annual administrative review of data related to agency compliance to its bias-based policing directives.”
Local police chiefs across the Valley said tracking race or ethnicity during stops has never been a regular part of their protocols.
"We only ever tracked citations,” Sunbury Chief Brad Hare said. “We never really looked at the person just the offense or violation. However, the state has since changed traffic citations so moving forward we will be.”
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost said some tracking is done, but not really on citations. “Unless an officer entered it on his own, we never really did,” he said. “Now that the state is transitioning to this we will have areas to fill out so the data will start to catch up and compile.”
Yost said his department does do some tracking on criminal arrests, however.
“It’s now all part of the new tracks form,” Milton Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said. "We focused on the violation not person.”
“A citation is a citation and we just never really did any tracking,” Shamokin Chief Darwin Tobias said. “With the new forms we will now be able to fill it out and then the database will be able to show.’
Bohn said police officers can glean race or ethnicity information from the driver’s license to get the data without creating a conflict with the motorist.
Bohn said that on an “individual” basis, racial profiling by police likely does occur.
“I believe that it does. And yes, if an individual believes they were the subject of it, they should report the incident to that agency,” he said.
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this story.