A Sunbury man used brass knuckles, a Beaver Springs man hit him in the head with a rock and another Beaver Springs man fired a pistol into the air during an altercation in McClure on Nov. 29, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:27 a.m. to 277 Noahs Landing for a reported assault with a weapon.
According to the report, Shawn Stover, 23, of Sunbury, caused serious injury to the face of Nathan Brower, 37, of Beaver Springs with brass knuckles and Brower hit Stover in the back of the head with a rock.
Police said Troy Stilson, 22, of Beaver Springs, then fired a pistol into the air. Stilson has a felony conviction and is forbidden to possess a firearm.
When Stilson fired the weapon, a fourth individual, Brent Tallon, who was not charged in the incident, exited a vehicle and charged at him, according to the report. Stilson fired the weapon at Tallon's feet, which stopped the altercation between Stover and Brower, police said.
"Stover and his associates returned to their vehicle to flee the scene" when Stilson fired a third shot, this time at the vehicle, police said.
State police stopped the vehicle at 1:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, Lindsay Elliott, and Tallon, who was a passenger, were taken into custody but were not charged in the incident. Elliott, police said, was driving under the influence of marijuana and Tallon had warrants for his arrest.
Police said Stover had marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and spice, a synthetic drug. Brower was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and was taken into custody after being released.
Stillson, Brower and Stover were arraigned and committed to the Snyder County Prison. Trooper Cameron Wolfberg is investigating the incident. Tropper Craig Magnuson is investigating Elliott's DUI.