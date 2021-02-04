SELINSGROVE — A 43-year-old Selinsgrove man is being held on $150,000 bail on charges he raped a woman.
State police at Selinsgrove said they responded to a report of domestic violence at a home on South Old Trail in Monroe Township and took Dustin Albright into custody on charges he sexually and physically assaulted a woman over several hours.
Albright is accused of abusing the woman between 12:30 p.m. and 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The woman suffered undisclosed injuries and was treated by emergency responders at the scene.
Albright was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey Rowe on charges of felony forcible rape, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and related offenses and sent to Snyder County jail in lieu of $150,000 cash pending a preliminary hearing.