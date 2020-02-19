Two SCI-Coal Township inmates face felony aggravated assault charges after state police said they stabbed another inmate multiple times causing serious bodily injury.
Christian Espinosa, 24, and Chisem Manigo, 24, face felony aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents. Troopers were called to the prison on Feb. 12 for a report of an assault, where Trooper Tyler Watson began his investigation.
Watson discovered that Manigo and Espinosa assaulted another inmate on the top tier of a housing block, according to court documents.
Watson said Manigo came up the stairs in the housing unit and approached the victim while he was leaving his cell. Manigo then began to assault the victim with an unknown sharp cutting instrument or object, Watson said.
While Manigo was assaulting the victim, Espinosa entered the assault and began stabbing the victim until he fell to the ground with multiple puncture wounds to the chest, back and head causing serious bodily injury, according to court documents.
After the assault Manigo threw the cutting instrument into an occupied cell. The instrument could not be located, troopers said.
The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, to be treated for his injuries, troopers said.
Both inmates will be arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.