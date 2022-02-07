LEWISBURG — A Texas woman was charged with disorderly conduct after pulling a prank during which the woman told a Valley restaurant waitress she was kidnapped and needed help.
The woman will receive a citation for her actions after police said a note was passed to a waitress saying she needed help, according to state police at Milton.
The restaurant, in Kelley Township, Union County, contacted troopers. When they arrived, the woman said she passed the note as a joke to get the waitress's reaction so she could post it on social media, according to police. The woman told troopers she meant no harm, but, according to Milton state trooper and state police spokesperson Andrea Pelachick, it's a serious offense and dangerous.
"Participating in trends like these on social media is not funny and can lead to serious consequences," she said. "The Pennsylvania State Police takes these incidents seriously and a full investigation will be conducted."