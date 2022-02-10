HAZLETON — The oldest cold case in Pennsylvania has been resolved thanks to the efforts of state police, a Valley law enforcement officer and a 20-year-old genetic genealogy enthusiast.
The 57-year-old cold case of 9-year-old Marise Chiverella, is now solved and a deceased suspect has been named, state police said Thursday. Chiverella was found dead March 18, 1964, in a strip mine pit, near Hazleton.
During a press conference Thursday, state police said that James Paul Forte, 38, a bartender with a past of sexual assault, kidnapped the child, then raped and killed her. Police said Forte died of natural causes in 1980. Police said Forte, who was 22 at the time of the murder, had no known connection to the little girl or her family.
State police say the girl left her home on March 18 and was taken by Forte. The case remained has remained open for 57 years and thanks to Eric Schubert, a DNA match was discovered and it was a perfect match to Forte whose DNA was discovered on Chiverella's body.
Generations of state police investigators pursued Marise's killer — more than 230 members of the department were involved in the probe at one time or another — but Forte's name did not come up until 2020. By that time, new DNA technology had established a distant family connection to Forte, and Schubert, a college student and expert in genetic genealogy who had volunteered to work the case, put together an extensive family tree that helped investigators narrow their suspect list.
Schubert, of New Jersey, said he began researching genetic genealogy when he was 8-years-old. In early 2020, Schubert saw newspaper articles on the case and said he reached out to Pennsylvania State Police to ask if he could help.
Troopers said they read Schubert's email and decided to check into his background and discovered the teenager had helped other law enforcement across the country in cold cases.
Schubert was introduced to the case and met former state police Cpl. Shawn Williams, now the Shikellamy Police Chief. Williams had been working with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office in 2019, including Deputy District Attorney Dan Zola when Schubert began working on the case, along with several other state troopers.
On Jan. 6 after narrowing down the suspect list, the body of Forte was exhumed from a cemetery near Hazleton and DNA was taken, police said.
"It came back a perfect match," State Police Cpl. Mark Baron said.
"I saw this case and wanted to help," Schubert said. "I am just happy to be part of this and to be able to get the family answers."
Williams said he was also happy for the Chiverella family and proud to be part of a team of investigators that worked on the case through the years.
"I commend the current members of the Pennsylvania State Police, who never gave up on Marise," he said. "I am very fortunate to be part of the investigative team before and after my retirement. Working with them on this case has been a highlight of my career in law enforcement. The Chiverella family deserves to know the truth and now they know."
Williams also praised the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.
"I hope citizens understand criminals sometimes get a reprieve from swift justice but with the investigators that I’ve worked with, criminals do not stand a chance," he said. "Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola, Lieutenant Devon M. Brutosky and Cpl. Mark F. Baron led the team to serve justice. Even though the killer escaped prosecution, he did not escape the truth. I am so honored to be a part of the team and to do my part in serving the Chiverella family. They are a beautiful family and deserved all of our prayers."
"They say not to get attached to cases but it's hard not to," Baron said during the press conference. "No one gave up on this case or this family and today we are able to get them some closure."
Marise's brother Ronald Chiverella, thanked Williams and the state police and said even though Forte can't be prosecuted, he is paying for his crime.
"He (Forte) is paying for what he did right where he is," he said.
Baron summed up the day by warning those who have committed crimes and think they won't be caught by the state police.
"You will," he said. "Whether it's in life or death, you will."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.