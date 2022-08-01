SUNBURY — State police did not cite any Valley establishments for liquor control violations in July 2022.
District Enforcement Office DEO#6 of the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement received 76 complaints and cited two establishments. The office monitors 1,021 establishments licensed in Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties along with the four in the Valley.
Age compliance checks were conducted at 19 establishments. Officers issued eight liquor law violation letters and 28 warnings.
No citations were issued for underage consumption or possession and no criminal arrests were made during the operations.