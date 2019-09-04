Fewer crashes were investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police during the Labor Day holiday weekend compared to the same time in 2018, according to a release from the state police.
Seven people were killed in fatal crashes over the four-day holiday weekend that began on Aug. 30 and concluded on Sept. 2. One of the fatal crashes involved alcohol.
Troopers investigated 684 crashes in that time, which represents a 5 percent decrease from the 722 crashes investigated during Labor Day weekend last year. DUI arrests were also down by 5 percent, from 643 in 2018 to 610 in 2019.
Patrols from Troop F, which includes the entire Susquehanna Valley, investigated 45 crashes, including one fatal.
Troopers issued 11,742 speeding citations, 849 seat belt citations, and 138 citations to travelers for not securing children in safety seats across Pennsylvania over the holiday.
These statistics cover only crashes and incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.