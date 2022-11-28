SUNBURY — Pennsylvania state police investigated fewer crashes and fatal crashes but issued more citations during the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period this year.
There were 970 crashes, including two fatal crashes that killed two people, investigated by state troopers between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. Alcohol was a factor in 48 of the crashes, including one of the fatals, state police said in a report issued Monday.
In 2021, troopers investigated 1,155 crashes, five of them fatal and 91 involved alcohol — two of them fatal.
There were also fewer injuries overall — 196 this year and 225 last year.
Troopers statewide issued 26,365 citations compared to 26,276 last year. They made six more DUI arrests — 539 to 533 — and issued more child seat citations (138 to 84) and seat belt citations (1,088 to 849).
Troopers also caught almost 1,000 fewer speeding drivers, issuing 9,252 speeding citations compared to 2021’s total of 10,126.
— The Daily Item