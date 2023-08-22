MILTON — State police found no wrongdoing after investigating a ChildLine report about an inappropriate image being shown to Milton Area School football players.
In early August, an unidentified assistant football coach was preparing to project from a personal computer a videotaped game to 15 to 20 athletes in the locker room for training purposes when "an image came up" on the screen, said Superintendent John Bickhart.
He could not confirm it was a pornographic image, but said head football coach Curt Zettlemoyer immediately contacted Athletic Director Rod Harris and Bickhart to notify them of the incident.
Zettlemoyer, who is Milton's borough chief of police and was not involved in the incident, "immediately addressed the situation. He did his job," said Bickhart.
Bickhart said he also acted promptly in informing the school board. "I was transparent," he said.
State police investigated the incident, he said, and determined the report to ChildLine was "unfounded." ChildLine is the statewide hotline for reports of suspected child abuse or neglect.
Bickhart would not comment on the computer used, but said coaches have to use their own computers in their work with student athletes.
"It was an unfortunate incident, but I am confident we were transparent," he said, adding he has received no calls from parents or residents regarding the incident.