MIFFLINTOWN — Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the critical wounding of another hours apart in Juniata County.
On Sunday afternoon, state officials said Tpr. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed and Lieutenant James A. Wagner was wounded in separate encounters with the same shooter on Saturday.
According to a release from State Police, Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and had been a state trooper since June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. He first served in York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March. He was 29 years old.
Rougeau becomes the 104th member of the state police to die in the line of duty, state officials said Sunday.
Wagner is listed in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Lt. Wagner, age 45, is assigned as the station commander at the Troop G, Bedford Station. He has been with the state police since 2002.
“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”
The shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, age 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. He initially arrived at Lewistown barracks on Saturday morning armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.
Authorities found the Stine shortly before 3 p.m. several miles away in Walker Township, and a gun battle ensued that killed the shooter and Rougeau, police said.
Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said. Shapiro later said in a social media post that the wounded trooper was in critical but stable condition and he and the commissioner thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery.
The governor said he and first lady Lori Shapiro "send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing."
The Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge said it was "devastated" at the shooting of "not one but two" troopers, one of whom made "the ultimate sacrifice."
"Bravery and honor best describe these troopers, and we will hold their heroic actions in our hearts and minds forever," the lodge's president, Joseph Regan, said in a social media post.
President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, an organization made up of 4,300 active and retired troopers, said the commonwealth "has lost one hero while another fights for his life."
"The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever," he said in a post on social media.