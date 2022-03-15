State police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a Union County home on Monday morning.
According to a press release issued this morning, a 73-year-old man and 69-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence along Black Run Road in Buffalo Township.
Police know the identities of the two people, but have not released the names.
State police report they received a call from Union County 911 after members of the William Cameron Engine Co. requested assistance after two people were found deceased in the home after 8 a.m. Monday.
The state police were assisted on the scene by the PSP Milton's Criminal Investigation Unit, the forensics services unit out of Montoursville and the Union County Coroner's office.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.