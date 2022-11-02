State police at Milton are investigating two incidents of burglary in Delaware Township in Northumberland County and Union Township in Union County.
Troopers Logan Spiece and Matthew Lesher reported an unknown person burgled the Smith Estate at 177 Peach Orchard Road in Delaware Township at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 while another unknown person burgled the Riverside Auto Repair at 57 Sandel Road, Winfield, between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7:50 a.m. Oct. 31. Police have not indicated that the thefts are related or committed by the same person or persons.
At the Delaware Township property, police reported that $4,890 worth of property was stolen, including a cub cadet lawn mower with snow plow attachment valued at $1,000, a Nitro Air 22V upright air compressor valued at $900 and a yellow engine hoist valued at $500.
Other items stolen were a Stihl String Trimmer, a circular saw, a red engine stand, an antique muzzleloader, two tool boxes, a machinist box, two chainsaws, an electric guitar, an amp, generic diamond rings and an antique pedal tractor, police said.
At the Winfield location, someone entered the facility through an open window and stole $8,856 worth of property before departing through the front door, police said.
Those items included an S Tool Zeus Snap-On Scan Tool valued at $4,000, an Alto Scan Tool valued at $3,500, inspection stickers valued at $756 and two digital torque wrenches valued at $350 each, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662.