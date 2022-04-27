NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police at Stonington are investigating the unrelated deaths of two Northumberland County residents over the weekend.
Trooper Raymond M. Snarski reported that they are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from Herndon who died between 4:05 and 3:02 p.m. April 22 at a home on Jackson Township Road, Jackson Township.
Snarski also reported that they are investigating a seperate death of David Deibert, 61, of Herndon. He died between 7 a.m. April 22 and 4:42 p.m. April 23 at a home on Cedar Lane in Jordan Township.
No other information was available.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER