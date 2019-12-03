HARRISBURG — Drivers kept Pennsylvania State Police troopers busy over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Over the holiday, troopers made 729 DUI arrests and issued 14,028 speeding tickets, according to a report released Tuesday.
Troop F, which includes Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, issued the most speeding tickets in the state at 2,100, of the holiday weekend, Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. There were 39 DUI-related arrests in Troop F and 74 crashes investigated, including one fatal accident.
Statewide, police investigated 1,116 crashes, including seven in which eight people were killed. Of the crashes, 73 were alcohol related and 247 people were hurt. The DUI total of crashes was a 14 percent increase over last year's 637 arrests.
Troopers also issued 1,366 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 205 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.