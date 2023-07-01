Screen Shot 2023-07-01 at 7.31.41 AM.tif

Pennsylvania State Police

State Police in Selinsgrove are looking for help in locating a 24-year-old man who went missing from Middleburg on Friday night.

According to state police, Micah Jude Liddington was last seen near West Willow Avenue in Middleburg at about 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police say Liddington is a 5-foot-7, weighing 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and has a full beard.

Police believe Liddington may be "at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police immediately at 570-374-8145 or call 911.

